Advisers welcome Guardian's new 'low cost' life cover but say advice is key

Guardian's new product, Life Essentials, has been designed for those impacted by the higher cost-of-living, while also appealing to people whose primary focus is affordability and those who place less value on a "feature-rich product", with some features reduced to make the product more affordable. Life Essentials and Life Protection - Guardian's existing life cover - will both be available within the group's menu. In response to the launch, advisers have welcomed the move to widen customer access in a competitive market. Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, t...