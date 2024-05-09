Tackling the long-term care gap

The first of this two-part feature looks at the availability of LTC products within the protection industry and the need versus the demand for such support, at a time when the cost of care is so high. Having spoken to protection experts, the feeling was that there's a sizeable gap in support from the industry for LTC, primarily due to a lack of demand for products as people assume the government will offer financial support for later-life needs. However, it has also been highlighted that demand is partially affected by the limited number of advisers discussing LTC with clients. Kat...