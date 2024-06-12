Cancer support lacking in workplace

Reframe Cancer research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Support service provider, Reframe Cancer, has released research that shows 71% of UK employees with cancer did not feel their employer is fully prepared to support them on their journey.

The report, which surveyed 500 UK employees with cancer, also indicated that 66% of respondents did not feel their employer was quick to offer support upon diagnosis; and 67% did not agree that their employer showed interest or concern during their cancer journey. Being at work whilst having cancer caused mixed feelings among the respondents, with 33% believing it was a ‘good distraction' but the majority (67%) not agreeing. For those working with cancer, 70% said the emotional impact made it difficult to keep working; 70% said physical challenges made it difficult; and 69% identified...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

