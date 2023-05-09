Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

Following Aegon’s recent departure from the UK individual protection market, Jaskeet Briah explores the short-term impact that further provider consolidation will have on the industry, consumers and overall innovation, and whether consolidation acts as an opportunity or a deterrent for new market entrants.

Last month, Royal London agreed to acquire Aegon UK's individual protection book of business, including the life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies for over 400,000 customers. Aegon marks the second provider to leave the individual protection market in the past year, following Canada Life's exit from the individual protection space in November, and advisers recently expressed concerns about ongoing consolidation leading to reduced competition. In the short-term, further market consolidation can create "anxious moments", according to Roy McLoughlin, speaking on ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Richard Norris appointed general manager at Bupa UK Insurance

Advised clients less anxious about cost of living crisis

More on Individual Protection

Adam Higgs, Protection Guru
Individual Protection

Adam Higgs: Innovation brings opportunity for better client outcomes

Adam Higgs of Protection Guru discusses how Vitality's latest protection product updates will help to improve the market.

Adam Higgs
clock 10 May 2023 • 4 min read
One third of adults in ill health have income protection: Hargreaves Lansdown
Individual Protection

One third of adults in ill health have income protection: Hargreaves Lansdown

'Squeezed middle' comprise those in protection gap

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
Over £400B of mortgage debt not covered by life insurance
Individual Protection

Over £400B of mortgage debt not covered by life insurance

Beagle Street research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 May 2023 • 1 min read