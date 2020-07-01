insurer
Legal & General paid out £638 million in individual protection claims in 2018
The equivalent of £1.7m every day
Cirencester Friendly expands executive team
Welcoming Andy Morris as finance director and Shirley Fell as operations director
GDPR - compliance exercise or protection marketing opportunity?
There are around 200 days and counting until the General Data Protection Regulation (GDOR) comes into force on 25th May 2018, writes Nick Baker.
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 now open
COVER is delighted to announce that the COVER Excellence Awards 2017 have opened for nominations.
Munich Re appoints UK Life business development manager
Munich Re has appointed Andy Clark as a business development manager within the UK Life client facing team.
Reliance Mutual in demutualisation and sale to LCCG
Reliance Mutual has signed an agreement proposing it will be demutualised and all of its business transferred to a newly formed UK life company established by LCCG.