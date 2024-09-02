Accident-only IP sales rising

The provider also shared its claims data for January to June 2024, it showed that falls (13%), sports injuries (11%) and car accidents (8%) were the most common reasons for claims. Hazardous pursuits made up 6% of claims, football (36%) and rugby (26%) being the main reasons. The average length of an AOIP claim was 4.2 months, according to the provider. Friendly GP, National Friendly's virtual GP service, has been used for 577 appointments since January this year. The most common reasons for using the virtual GP were MSK/orthopaedic (58%), dermatology (9%) and cardiology (7%). The ...