Provider satisfaction dropped 8% in 2023

The survey took place between August and September 2023 and asked 294 financial advisers to measure the importance of 10 categories of service. The 10 categories include provider strength and brand; claims handling and administration; and underwriting services, among other factors. Key learnings from the report include an overall decrease in satisfaction towards providers as well as a lower number of recommended providers. Aviva, though, emerged as a big winner from the report, seeing an uptick in recommendations from those surveyed, whereas some providers with lower recommendation rates...