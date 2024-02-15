Provider satisfaction dropped 8% in 2023

Satisfaction with providers across the board is worsening significantly, according to Defaqto’s Protection Service Review 2024.
The survey took place between August and September 2023 and asked 294 financial advisers to measure the importance of 10 categories of service. The 10 categories include provider strength and brand; claims handling and administration; and underwriting services, among other factors. Key learnings from the report include an overall decrease in satisfaction towards providers as well as a lower number of recommended providers. Aviva, though, emerged as a big winner from the report, seeing an uptick in recommendations from those surveyed, whereas some providers with lower recommendation rates...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.