Royal London completes Aegon transfer

Mutual insurer, Royal London, has announced the Part VII transfer of Aegon UK’s individual protection book has been approved by the courts.
The acquisition will transfer the 400,000 life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies from Aegon to Royal London. The acquisition of Aegon UK's protection book began in April last year, with the provider not accepting any new individual protection applications from 4 April 2023. Carrie Johnson, protection director, Royal London, said: "The acquisition helps bolster our overall position in the protection market, allowing us to strengthen our support for advisers and customers at a time when protection solutions are becoming an increasingly key consideration in advic...
