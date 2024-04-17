Customer Care Awards 2024: shortlist announced

The awards aim to recognise the unsung heroes in the protection space, from underwriting teams and marketing, to third-party added value and intermediary support.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The protection industry has a wealth of providers that support the industry, these awards aim to recognise the work going on in the background to make products and services that truly raise the bar.

"I am very excited to award the winners in June, but every business in the shortlist demonstrated ways in which they have innovated in the sector."

The shortlist for the Customer Care Awards 2024 can be found below

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

AIG Life

AXA Health

Bupa UKI

Freedom Health Insurance

Health Assured Limited

Legal & General

LV=

National Friendly

Zurich

Outstanding Marketing Team

AIG Life

Bupa UKI

Cirencester Friendly

Holloway Friendly

Zurich

Outstanding Claims Management Team

Cirencester Friendly Society

Holloway Friendly

HSBC LIFE

Legal & General

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

Unum UK

Zurich

Outstanding Underwriting Team

AIG Life

Cirencester Friendly

Guardian

HSBC LIFE

Legal & General

National Friendly

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

Vitality Health

Zurich

Outstanding Business Development Team

Bupa

Guardian

Legal & General

The Exeter

Zurich

Outstanding Case Study Success

Aviva

Bluecrest Wellness

HSBC LIFE

Legal & General

Scottish Widows

Unum UK

Zurich

Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'

Bupa UK

Freedom Health Insurance

HSBC Life

Legal & General

National Friendly

Unum UK

Vitality Health

Outstanding Use of Technology

Bupa UKI

Cirencester Friendly Society

Personal Group

Simplyhealth

Swiss Re

Vitality

WPA

Zurich

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)

iGPR

RedArc

Reframe Cancer

Square Health

Outstanding New Partnership

Bupa UKI

CIExpert

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

Zurich

Best Mental Health Support Service

AIG Life

Vitality

Zurich

Best Health and Wellness Offering

AIG Life

Aviva

AXA Health

Bluecrest Wellness

Bupa UKI

Equipsme

The Exeter

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Protection and Health Leader

Alan Waddington, Cirencester Friendly

Louise Colley, Zurich

Michael Allison, Paradigm

Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows

Setul Mehta, AIG Life UK

Intermediary Support Champion

George Bailey, Shepherds Friendly

Holly Broad, AIG Life

Liam Pugh, Paradigm Protect

Rob Hird, Freedom Health Insurance

Customer Care Champion

James King, National Friendly

Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance

Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly Society

Rachel Green , Zurich

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Nominees to be announced on the night.