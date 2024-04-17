Customer Care Awards 2024: shortlist announced

The shortlist for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2024 has been announced, with winners to be awarded on 27 June, 2024 at Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.
The awards aim to recognise the unsung heroes in the protection space, from underwriting teams and marketing, to third-party added value and intermediary support.
Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The protection industry has a wealth of providers that support the industry, these awards aim to recognise the work going on in the background to make products and services that truly raise the bar.
"I am very excited to award the winners in June, but every business in the shortlist demonstrated ways in which they have innovated in the sector."
The shortlist for the Customer Care Awards 2024 can be found below, for those wishing to attend the ceremony, please click here.
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
- AIG Life
- AXA Health
- Bupa UKI
- Freedom Health Insurance
- Health Assured Limited
- Legal & General
- LV=
- National Friendly
- Zurich
Outstanding Marketing Team
- AIG Life
- Bupa UKI
- Cirencester Friendly
- Holloway Friendly
- Zurich
Outstanding Claims Management Team
- Cirencester Friendly Society
- Holloway Friendly
- HSBC LIFE
- Legal & General
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Outstanding Underwriting Team
- AIG Life
- Cirencester Friendly
- Guardian
- HSBC LIFE
- Legal & General
- National Friendly
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- Vitality Health
- Zurich
Outstanding Business Development Team
- Bupa
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- The Exeter
- Zurich
Outstanding Case Study Success
- Aviva
- Bluecrest Wellness
- HSBC LIFE
- Legal & General
- Scottish Widows
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'
- Bupa UK
- Freedom Health Insurance
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- National Friendly
- Unum UK
- Vitality Health
Outstanding Use of Technology
- Bupa UKI
- Cirencester Friendly Society
- Personal Group
- Simplyhealth
- Swiss Re
- Vitality
- WPA
- Zurich
Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)
- iGPR
- RedArc
- Reframe Cancer
- Square Health
Outstanding New Partnership
- Bupa UKI
- CIExpert
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- Zurich
Best Mental Health Support Service
- AIG Life
- Vitality
- Zurich
Best Health and Wellness Offering
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- AXA Health
- Bluecrest Wellness
- Bupa UKI
- Equipsme
- The Exeter
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Protection and Health Leader
- Alan Waddington, Cirencester Friendly
- Louise Colley, Zurich
- Michael Allison, Paradigm
- Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows
- Setul Mehta, AIG Life UK
Intermediary Support Champion
- George Bailey, Shepherds Friendly
- Holly Broad, AIG Life
- Liam Pugh, Paradigm Protect
- Rob Hird, Freedom Health Insurance
Customer Care Champion
- James King, National Friendly
- Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance
- Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Rachel Green, Zurich
Young Insurance Person of the Year
Nominees to be announced on the night.