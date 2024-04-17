Customer Care Awards 2024: shortlist announced

Rewarding provider excellence

Customer Care Awards 2024: shortlist announced

The shortlist for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2024 has been announced, with winners to be awarded on 27 June, 2024 at Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

The awards aim to recognise the unsung heroes in the protection space, from underwriting teams and marketing, to third-party added value and intermediary support.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The protection industry has a wealth of providers that support the industry, these awards aim to recognise the work going on in the background to make products and services that truly raise the bar.

"I am very excited to award the winners in June, but every business in the shortlist demonstrated ways in which they have innovated in the sector."

The shortlist for the Customer Care Awards 2024 can be found below, for those wishing to attend the ceremony, please click here. 

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team 
  • AIG Life 
  • AXA Health 
  • Bupa UKI 
  • Freedom Health Insurance 
  • Health Assured Limited 
  • Legal & General 
  • LV= 
  • National Friendly  
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Marketing Team 
  • AIG Life 
  • Bupa UKI 
  • Cirencester Friendly 
  • Holloway Friendly 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Claims Management Team 
  • Cirencester Friendly Society 
  • Holloway Friendly 
  • HSBC LIFE 
  • Legal & General 
  • Scottish Widows 
  • Shepherds Friendly 
  • Unum UK 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Underwriting Team 
  • AIG Life 
  • Cirencester Friendly 
  • Guardian 
  • HSBC LIFE 
  • Legal & General 
  • National Friendly  
  • Scottish Widows 
  • Shepherds Friendly 
  • Vitality Health 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Business Development Team 
  • Bupa  
  • Guardian 
  • Legal & General 
  • The Exeter 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Case Study Success 
  • Aviva 
  • Bluecrest Wellness 
  • HSBC LIFE 
  • Legal & General 
  • Scottish Widows 
  • Unum UK 
  • Zurich

 

Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond' 
  • Bupa UK 
  • Freedom Health Insurance 
  • HSBC Life 
  • Legal & General 
  • National Friendly  
  • Unum UK 
  • Vitality Health 

 

Outstanding Use of Technology 
  • Bupa UKI  
  • Cirencester Friendly Society 
  • Personal Group 
  • Simplyhealth 
  • Swiss Re 
  • Vitality 
  • WPA 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party) 
  • iGPR 
  • RedArc 
  • Reframe Cancer 
  • Square Health 

 

Outstanding New Partnership 
  • Bupa UKI  
  • CIExpert 
  • Scottish Widows 
  • Shepherds Friendly 
  • Zurich 

 

Best Mental Health Support Service 
  • AIG Life 
  • Vitality 
  • Zurich 

 

Best Health and Wellness Offering 
  • AIG Life 
  • Aviva 
  • AXA Health 
  • Bluecrest Wellness 
  • Bupa UKI  
  • Equipsme 
  • The Exeter 
  • Vitality 
  • Zurich 

 

Outstanding Protection and Health Leader 
  • Alan Waddington, Cirencester Friendly 
  • Louise Colley, Zurich  
  • Michael Allison, Paradigm 
  • Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows 
  • Setul Mehta, AIG Life UK 

 

Intermediary Support Champion 
  • George Bailey, Shepherds Friendly  
  • Holly Broad, AIG Life 
  • Liam Pugh, Paradigm Protect 
  • Rob Hird, Freedom Health Insurance 

 

Customer Care Champion 
  • James King, National Friendly  
  • Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance 
  • Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly Society 
  • Rachel Green, Zurich

 

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Nominees to be announced on the night.

