Dr Karolina Afors: Supporting women's health in the workplace

COVER talks to Dr Karolina Afors about addressing the unique set of health concerns faced by women in the workplace, the importance of taking a tailored approach to issues such as the menopause, and the role of digital health services in making positive progress.
One of the positive side-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been increased value placed on and an active approach to health and wellbeing, particularly in the group risk and employee benefits space. Women's health issues that have been historically overlooked or underfunded continue to present a unique challenge, particularly in the context of the workplace, however efforts are being made to move the dial towards a new approach. Speaking to COVER, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist and...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.