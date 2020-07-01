customer care
COVER Feature: A bold claim
Publishing paid claims stats, customer care and using personal stories
Andrew Gething: We need to move on from publishing claim stats
Most life insurance providers publish their claim stats. While this is a step forward, we need to do more, says MorganAsh's managing director
RedArc to provide nurse services for Guardian Financial Services
Nurses available at point of claim through insurer's HALO customer services proposition
COVER Customer Care Awards 2018 - Official Winners' eBook out now
The official eBook for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards is available now to download
Andy Edwards: Focus on the cancer patient, not the disease
AXA - Global Healthcare's Andy Edwards says focus on the needs of the individual is crucial when caring for IPMI cancer patients
Justin Harper: The mental strain of financial health
LV='s Justin Harper waxes lyrical about the virtues of income protection as a financial safety net for those facing mental health problems
Guardian: 'Simpler, broader definitions' for CIC and terminal illness
Gryphon Group Holdings targets protection disruption by removing exclusions for critical Illness and terminal illness