Towergate names Tim Moloney as head of client development

Moloney will be in charge of broadening the intermediary's propositions to clients, including health, risk, protection and wellbeing. He joins Towergate from Mercer Marsh Benefits where he worked for nearly 14 years as sales and growth leader. In the role, he grew employee benefits in conjunction with the general insurance business across the small-to-medium enterprise, mid-market and corporate markets. Jason Britton, commercial director, Towergate Health and Protection, said: "Tim is well placed to help us to achieve our client ambitions, bringing a wealth of expertise and knowledge ...