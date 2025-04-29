Professional skills: Maximising protection recommendations

Tips for advisers and leaders

clock • 4 min read

Matt Chapman, The Protection Coach, discusses how advisers can have more effective communication with clients and what business leaders can do to support them.

In the world of protection advice, how you position yourself and your recommendations can either elevate the client outcome or quietly erode it. In my work coaching advisers and firms across the UK and Ireland, I've seen that the most successful protection advisers don't just know what to recommend; they know how to coach clients towards making better decisions and without reducing quality, lowering cover, making it all about price or giving away unnecessary discounts. This article shares practical techniques to help advisers maximise protection opportunities, avoid the classic self-s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Maximising protection recommendations
Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Maximising protection recommendations

Tips for advisers and leaders

Matt Chapman
clock 29 April 2025 • 4 min read
LifeSearch adds PMI to Trinity partnership
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch adds PMI to Trinity partnership

PMI advice for veterans

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 April 2025 • 2 min read
Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick
Adviser / Broking

Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick

'Record year' of growth

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 25 April 2025 • 2 min read