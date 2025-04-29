Professional skills: Maximising protection recommendations

In the world of protection advice, how you position yourself and your recommendations can either elevate the client outcome or quietly erode it. In my work coaching advisers and firms across the UK and Ireland, I've seen that the most successful protection advisers don't just know what to recommend; they know how to coach clients towards making better decisions and without reducing quality, lowering cover, making it all about price or giving away unnecessary discounts. This article shares practical techniques to help advisers maximise protection opportunities, avoid the classic self-s...