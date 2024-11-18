AXA Health appoints director of distribution and marketing

Provider, AXA Health, has announced that Richard Glassborow will assume the newly-created role of director of distribution and marketing in Spring 2025.
Glassborow, who will also sit on the AXA Health executive committee, has been tasked with growing and retaining members, the creation of a hub of customer expertise, promoting the brand and supporting intermediaries. Glassborow, said: "I'm really looking forward to starting my new role at AXA Health and driving forward a customer first approach to support growth and raise the profile of the strong AXA Health brand. "It's an exciting opportunity to build on solid foundations, work closely with intermediary and distribution partners and further enhance customer experience for AXA Health...
