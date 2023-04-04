Advisers raise competition concerns as Aegon exits individual protection market

The deal, which is subject to court approval, will see the life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies for more than 400,000 customers transfer to Royal London.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, described the news as a "sad result" and said he hopes this is not the start of a trend.

"With Canada Life exiting late last year, we might be on for an Australia-type reduction where only a few insurers remain," he said.

"It is incredibly disappointing to hear that another insurer will be closing their doors," Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services, commented. "I also feel sorry for any staff who may be facing redundancy; there are some amazing people at Aegon."

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, added that it is never good news when any insurer leaves the market: "My thoughts are with anyone fearing for their job."

However, Jeynes said news of the acquisition didn't come as a shock. "In terms of product and strategy, Aegon have seemed directionless for a while now and therefore this acquisition is not a massive surprise, particularly since Royal London had been open about their appetite following the attempt to buy LV=," he said.

At the beginning of 2022, Royal London and LV= entered merger discussions which ceased as the latter announced the deal was not in the "best interests of LV= members".

CIExpert's Lakey added: "Having a competitive market provides innovation and ensures companies stay on their toes in terms of admin, underwriting and claims handling.

"Aegon had been struggling in recent years and had fallen behind their rivals in terms of critical illness and income protection. Clearly the expenditure required to match their rivals was deemed too high."

Narrowing market

David Mead, Future Proof founder and joint head of protection at St. James's Place, expressed concern on Aegon leaving the individual protection market.

"This is very sad news, both for the excellent staff at Aegon, as well as the wider industry. Aegon have always played an important role within the industry and this news is likely to reduce competition in the market," Mead said.

Jiten Varsani, mortgage and protection adviser at London Money Financial Services Limited, said he was also concerned about providers leaving the market: "There will be some good points to come from this, however my concern is that the number of providers within the protection market is reducing. I fear that this in turn reduces competition."

"Canada Life left the individual protection market in 2022. With Guardian launching their income protection product this week, I felt this could be a great shake up for the income protection market. With Aegon now being taken over, it feels like a step back again," Jiten stated.

Knowles added that although Cura Financial Services didn't use Aegon much, it will "ultimately mean consumers have less choice when looking for protection cover which is not a good thing".

"It's incredibly disappointing to hear that another insurer will be closing their doors," he said. "It's also the second insurer to close their doors within six months, which is a very sad thing to see."

Meanwhile, on a more positive note, Setul Mehta, head of partnership services at The Openwork Partnership, noted: "Whilst it's disheartening to see a strong protection team exit the marketplace, with the protection industry and proposition stronger than it's ever been, I'm delighted to see Royal London pick this up and continue to support Aegon's existing clients (beneficiaries and trustees)."

"With fewer market players, clients and advisers have a greater ability to influence roadmaps and proposition developments and this means greater levels of protection for the current generation, the next generation and those currently unprotected, and that is the key value I derive from the takeover," Mehta concluded.