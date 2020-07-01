Canada Life
Canada Life sells closed book to Scottish Friendly
AUM increase by £2.4bn to over £5bn
One in five have worked while mentally unwell - Canada Life
Equivalent to 6.2 million people
A third of advisers considering selling their business - Canada Life
More consolidation expected
How will new ways of working impact productivity?
The Productivity Puzzle: Part four
Businesses will view sick pay proposals as 'burden'
'Cautionary tone'
How do we fix the productivity puzzle?
The Productivity Puzzle: Part three
Mortgage Intelligence to offer Canada Life individual protection
More than 400 advisers
Why talk about productivity?
The Productivity Puzzle: Part one
UK's wealthiest paying half IHT rate of smaller estates - Canada Life
'Deep inconsistencies'
CIExpert on Canada Life's individual CI upgrade
Is adding more conditions in industry’s best interest?
Canada Life enhances individual life and critical illness
More than 30 new conditions
Canada Life updates EAP offering
EmployeeCare through group income protection
'UK employees spend £174 a month on wellbeing products'
Research from Canada Life reveals
Office of Tax Simplification urges creation of digitised IHT system
Unadvised can spend 50 hours on IHT admin
Natalie Summerson: Hot tubs & protection
By having more women, more disabled people, more ethnic minorities in our workforces, the more we can make our narratives relevant
Supreme Court ruling on unmarried benefits could open 'floodgate'
'Landmark' decision to overturn government's refusal of bereavement payment to Siobhan McLaughlin will have 'significant implications' for advisers
Income protection - Group Vs Individual
Paul Avis weighs up the differences between employer-led and personal income protection policies
Paul Avis: Group risk's Cinderella service
Does the importance of early intervention and effective rehabilitation during absence outweigh the financial benefits of group income protection?
Canada Life selects iPipeline for individual protection
Individual life and life plus critical illness products now available on SolutionBuilder
Canada Life sells £2.7bn closed book to Scottish Friendly
155,000 long-standing policies worth £2.7bn from closed book of business sold to Scottish Friendly as Canada Life focuses on annuity market
Paradigm Protect adds Canada Life Individual Protection
Life insurance and life insurance plus critical illness cover now available through directly authorised protection proposition
Quarter of mums suspected of undiagnosed post-natal depression
48% of women aged 25-45 solely responsible for house finances and 57% of this age group do not have any cover