40% of SMEs impacted by sickness absence: Canada Life

The research, which quizzed 550 SME HR decision makers, showed that 17% of those asked are regularly struggling with employees being ill for long periods; 23% are seriously impacted if employees are ill. The survey also asked how SMEs tackle sickness absence, 51% said they had in-house support for employee-health. Businesses turn to private medical insurers for external help in 38% of cases; 22% of those asked consult an employee benefits adviser; 17% approached their provider; and 16% contacted a local authority or business group. Chris Morgan, head of proposition and product stra...