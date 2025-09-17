One in five SMEs offer employee assistance programmes

Around 21% of small-to-medium-sized (SME) employers offer access to employee assistance programmes (EAP) for confidential counselling and support services, Canada Life has found.
The provider surveyed 550 HR decision-makers at businesses with 1-249 employees, finding that 82% of SME employers offered access to at least one more insurance-based health and wellbeing employee benefits. The most common employee benefits that SME employers offered access to included: virtual mental health counselling and online self-help stress management tools (28%), private medical insurance (27%) and annual health checks (26%). EAPs ranked fourth, with group protection offerings falling to the bottom of the list; 20% offered critical illness cover and 14% offered income protecti...
