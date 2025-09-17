One in five SMEs offer employee assistance programmes

Canada Life research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 21% of small-to-medium-sized (SME) employers offer access to employee assistance programmes (EAP) for confidential counselling and support services, Canada Life has found.

The provider surveyed 550 HR decision-makers at businesses with 1-249 employees, finding that 82% of SME employers offered access to at least one more insurance-based health and wellbeing employee benefits. The most common employee benefits that SME employers offered access to included: virtual mental health counselling and online self-help stress management tools (28%), private medical insurance (27%) and annual health checks (26%). EAPs ranked fourth, with group protection offerings falling to the bottom of the list; 20% offered critical illness cover and 14% offered income protecti...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Limited number of adults have protection despite rising accident cases: MetLife

Equity Release Council partners with My Care Consultant

More on Employee Benefits

One in five SMEs offer employee assistance programmes
Employee Benefits

One in five SMEs offer employee assistance programmes

Canada Life research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 September 2025 • 2 min read
Nearly 70% of female workers welcome employer support for women's health
Employee Benefits

Nearly 70% of female workers welcome employer support for women's health

Physical health is the top barrier to staying in work

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 September 2025 • 3 min read
amii adds HCML as corporate member
Employee Benefits

amii adds HCML as corporate member

Health and wellbeing solutions provider

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 September 2025 • 2 min read