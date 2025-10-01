Canada Life extends WeCare offering

Having been available to group income protection (GIP) policyholders, WeCare will now be available to all 2.8 million people covered by a group protection policy, as well as their partner and immediate family from the date of their employer's annual policy renewal. All group scheme members will have access to WeCare's 24/7 phone and video GP service, mental health counselling and 24/7 mental health helpline, bereavement and probate support, alongside nutrition, self-help articles and emotional wellbeing app, myStrength. GIP and group critical illness (GCI) members will also have conti...