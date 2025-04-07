SMEs to change employee benefit offerings amid NICs increase

From 6 April, employers' NICs increased to 15% from 13.8%. The level at which employers start to pay NICs (the secondary threshold) will also reduce to £5,000 per year from £9,100. Canada Life surveyed 550 HR decision-makers at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises – companies with 1-249 employees – to understand the actions that companies are set to take as this increased cost comes into effect. It found that of the 61% who planned to make changes, more than one third planned to increase awareness and engagement in the benefits provided, rather than reduce provision. Meanwhile...