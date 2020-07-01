Individual Protection
CIExpert on Canada Life's individual CI upgrade
Is adding more conditions in industry’s best interest?
Income protection - Group Vs Individual
Paul Avis weighs up the differences between employer-led and personal income protection policies
Protecting from the cost of divorce
For many couples, 8 January was D-Day. That is, 'Divorce Day', writes Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva.
Profile: AIG Life's CEO Adam Winslow
Fiona Murphy sits down with AIG Life CEO Adam Winslow to discuss the insurer's growth plans.
Zurich integrates TCP LifeSystems protection platform
Zurich UK has selected TCP LifeSystems' SS/G digital solution as its new protection platform.
More than four million renters 'risk homelessness' due to having no insurance in place- Scottish Widows
UK renters are putting themselves at risk of homelessness by failing to have a financial safety net in place, research from Scottish Widows has warned.
Majority of over-45s 'not planned nor spoken about' care - Just
The majority (73%) of over-45s have not planned or spoken with family about care in later life and are confused about government policy, research from Just has found.
Scottish Widows Protect joins UnderwriteMe
Scottish Widows Protect has confirmed that it will be joining the UnderwriteMe Comparison Service in quarter four of 2017.
Exclusive: Just exits the protection insurance market
Just will no longer sell Partnership's protection insurance following last year's merger.
Exclusive: Debbie Kennedy departs Royal London
Debbie Kennedy, Group Head of Protection Proposition Strategy has resigned from Royal London.
AIG Life extends protection for international clients
AIG Life has extended its products and tools aimed at intermediaries with international clients needing protection insurance for UK financial liabilities.
Critical illness often compounded by financial pressures - research
‘Support network’ also hit – Royal London
Exclusive interview with The Exeter's Karen Woodley on Managed Life
Watch Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, introduce you to the insurer's innovative new life cover product Managed Life.
Insights: A cancer relapse needn't mean a financial collapse
Deepak Jobanputra discusses how advisers can protect their clients in the event of multiple cancer diagnoses.
Remembering Paul Bradshaw
Nucleus chairman and Skandia founder Paul Bradshaw's memorial was held just over a week ago. Peter Le Beau and Kevin Carr pay tribute to him.
AIG Life reveals new hires
AIG Life Limited has announced a number of significant appointments to support its drive for innovation in the life insurance market.
Disabled people to lose £29 a week as abolition of the ESA WRAG comes into effect
The changes to the Employment Support Allowance that will cost unemployed disabled people in the 'Work Related Activity Group' £29 a week take effect today.
Cover Me Now to launch instant quote and apply system
Synaptic Software is due to launch its instant quote and apply tool, Cover Me Now, at the end of March.
Looking under the bonnet of claims stats
British Friendly offers perspective on why claims are declined, what affects the decision and enters the debate of why continued publication is so important.
