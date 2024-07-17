COVER Excellence Awards: Final day to enter

As the deadline approaches for the COVER Excellence Awards 2024, winners from last year speak on the impact that emerging as a winner has had on them, both professionally and personally.
Today (19 July, 2024) is the final day to submit in one or more of our 26 categories for this year's awards, which return once again to recognise the best the protection and health industry has to offer. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "The COVER Excellence Awards has a great impact on our industry by recognising those that truly exemplify the values and traits that make protection and health so important. It's been great to speak to past winners and judges about the awards, I am happy to say it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. "The competition will be fie...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.