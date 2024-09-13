Illness impacting renters' finances

Research by broker, LifeSearch, revealed that 29% of UK renters would struggle to pay one months’ rent if they were unable to work due to illness.
The research, which surveyed 1,000 renters in the UK, also showed that 86% of renters were unsure that they would be able to afford the rent after more than three months of not working due to illness. Renters would rely on borrowing money from family members (36%); dipping into cash savings (35%); and dipping into "rainy day" pots (33%) when surviving a financial crisis because of an illness. LifeSearch highlighted that more people would opt for borrowing money from a short-term finance provider (6%) than are able to claim on an insurance or protection policy (4%). Ed Axon, chief g...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.