MetLife UK paid 27,000 claims in 2024

Protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK, paid out more than £27 million across over 27,000 claims in 2024.
COVER followed up with MetLife UK, who disclosed that it had a 94% pay out rate for accident and health claims. It also said that it paid 90% of accepted claims within five working days. The provider said that it averaged 108 claims paid per day, mainly covering accident and illness payments for clients. Over 15,000 hospitalisation claims were paid alongside nearly 10,000 broken bone claims. Claims for hospital stays most often included common illnesses including asthma and diabetes. It also approved 702 lifestyle claims, and 711 funeral benefit claims from non-accidental death. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.