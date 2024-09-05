Industry falling short on fair access to protection

Richard Jackson, managing consultant, financial services risk and regulation, Capco, discusses the need for the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) protection market study and the importance of firms getting prepared.
The announcement that the FCA intends to launch a market study to assess how pure protection products are sold is welcome news for the insurance industry and the natural next step for the regulator in its drive to ensure good outcomes for all customers, following the 2023 implementation of Consumer Duty. Pure protection products are a key source of financial security for individuals and their families in times of crisis. While they often do not result in claims, their nature means that those who do make claims are usually more likely to be considered vulnerable and are therefore especial...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.