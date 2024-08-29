Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave

Financial and emotional impact of poorly children

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research by protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK, shows that 27% of parents feel guilty taking unplanned time off work to take care of a poorly child.

The research also showed that 17% of parents would be afraid taking time off would reflect badly in their role; 13% think it would impact future promotions or pay rises; 10% thought their colleagues would resent them; and 9% thought prolonged time off would result in a written warning or contract termination. The emotional burden was not the only aspect that the research highlighted, it also showed that 25% of those questioned feared the financial consequences of taking unplanned time off. Of those asked, 48% said they did not have a savings pot set aside in case they need to take unp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Group protection outlook: Dan Crook

PDG responds to FCA market study

More on Individual Protection

Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave
Individual Protection

Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave

Financial and emotional impact of poorly children

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 29 August 2024 • 1 min read
Percentage of patients waiting 'too long' for cancer treatment triples over decade
Individual Protection

Percentage of patients waiting 'too long' for cancer treatment triples over decade

Figures beginning to reduce

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 August 2024 • 2 min read
Canada Life partners with not-for-profit on financial education
Individual Protection

Canada Life partners with not-for-profit on financial education

Helps young people navigate financial scenarios

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 August 2024 • 2 min read