Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave

Research by protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK, shows that 27% of parents feel guilty taking unplanned time off work to take care of a poorly child.
The research also showed that 17% of parents would be afraid taking time off would reflect badly in their role; 13% think it would impact future promotions or pay rises; 10% thought their colleagues would resent them; and 9% thought prolonged time off would result in a written warning or contract termination. The emotional burden was not the only aspect that the research highlighted, it also showed that 25% of those questioned feared the financial consequences of taking unplanned time off. Of those asked, 48% said they did not have a savings pot set aside in case they need to take unp...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.