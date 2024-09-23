IPAW 2024: The case for income protection

Day one of IPAW looked at the current market context for income protection (IP), with views from a panel of advisers on what they are seeing in the market and in client conversations. Kicking off the session, IPTF co-chair, Andrew Wibberley, said that although the amount of growth in income protection (IP) varies slightly depending on the figures, the direction of travel is "definitely positive in the face of an otherwise stagnant or otherwise stagnant market". Jo Miller, co-chair, IPTF, said: "Sales are on the way up but from a very low starting point and it's important to step back ...