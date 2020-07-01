Aegon
Mark Till: Promoting authenticity in the workplace
‘Making sure everyone, no matter who they are, can achieve their potential’
Dementia ranks high on list of retirement concerns - Aegon
Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day
Adrian Grace steps down as Aegon CEO
Eight years as boss
Aegon launches guide for financial wellbeing
4.2 million days lost each year
Adviser alerts mother to claim two years after son's diagnosis
Reports Mail on Sunday
Aegon announces 'Policy Plus' support services
Following adviser research
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
Aegon increases financial and medical underwriting limits
For both personal and business protection
Aegon updates business protection process for advisers
‘Faster, more intuitive online service’
Aegon partners with RedArc
To offer second medical opinion to customers
Aegon launches business protection toolkit for advisers
Sample material, topical articles and sales aids
MSS and Niche Health join forces for paperless GP reports
iGPR software for medical processing
Confused.com to offer family income benefit
Direct Life-powered site becomes first to compare FIB online
Breast cancer still biggest cause of CI claims - Aegon
Nearly £56m paid to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years
'I still have my home and I don't need to worry about my financial future'
Breast cancer sufferer, Carole Scott, says her critical illness policy has provided 'peace of mind' and helped her cope at a time when she 'couldn't think or function'
Vast majority believe industry pays less than 90% of claims - Aegon
Only 8% of UK people believe providers pay out more than 90% of protection claims, suggests research
More than 35 million UK people lack financial safety net - Aegon
36% of UK households have no savings whatsoever
Aegon joins UnderwriteMe
Nine major insurers now fully available on the quote and comparison service
Aegon adds family income benefit to online protection application
Majority of people would prefer monthly income to lump sum, says survey
COVER Summit Video: Aegon's Mark Toms
Protection development manager on how to develop professional connections
Government must 'adapt' to support ageing population - ONS
Half of baby girls born in 2066 are expected to live to 100, says ONS Living Longer report
Aegon highlights skin cancer claim stats
Critical illness skin cancer claims for 2017 and helpful information regarding skin care
UK workers favour flexible approach to retirement - Aegon
Only a quarter of British employees want to fully retire on a set date
Two-in-five renters reckon they will not own a home by 70 - Aegon
Getting a foot on the housing ladder later, higher house prices and ability to borrow for longer forcing people to pay mortgage into retirement years