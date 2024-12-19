With 2024 rapidly drawing to a close, COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, looks back upon the year with advice experts, highlighting key trends and talking points from the last 12 months.
In a year which saw Consumer Duty turn one, the announcement of the FCA market study into pure protection and numerous major acquisitions, the headlines tell a story of the need for a quality advice market to improve customer outcomes and expand the adoption of protection policies. A refocus on training and an expanding mortgage market represent key solutions to tackling the challenge of the sedentary number of policies sold across 2024. Market reduction One of the many headlines from the year was the reduction in the number of providers in the sector as well as the stagnation of po...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.