Cirencester Friendly achieves PDG Charter status

Provider, Cirencester Friendly, has become the eighth insurer to achieve the Protection Distributor’s (PDG’s) Group Claims Charter status in 2024.
The Charter was introduced in 2018 and looks to improve outcomes for claimants by providing best practice for insurers. The change for the Charter in 2024 was that it focused heavily on claims assessment and evidence time. The Charter now requires signatories to assess claims forms within three working days and evidence within five working days Neil McCarthy, chair, PDG, said: "The Charter evolved this year, helping our industry continue to improve customer outcomes and meet their changing expectations where delays can cause real financial problems for claimants as well as additional ...
