Royal London announces FY24 results

£751m protection claims paid

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Royal London, has released its end of year results for financial year 2024/25 (FY24), its results show healthy growth in the protection space.

Across the UK and Ireland, Royal London paid out £751 million to over 65,000 claimants. It paid 98.7% of its claims, representing a 0.3% downturn from 2023's pay out rate (99%). The provider pointed to strong new business growth in Ireland as a positive point, it saw a 29% increase in sales across its protection and pensions portfolio, up to £297m. These numbers do represent a decrease year-on-year for the provider's protection claims, it said that decreased mortgage sales were the key factor in this downturn, however it did point out that its market share had increased across 2024. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Event launches

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced

More on Insurer

Royal London announce FY24 results
Insurer

Royal London announce FY24 results

£751m protection claims paid

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 March 2025 • 2 min read
Eleos adds IP offering to credit building service
Insurer

Eleos adds IP offering to credit building service

Partnership with Wollit

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 March 2025 • 1 min read
Mike Hay takes permanent role at Benenden Health
Insurer

Mike Hay takes permanent role at Benenden Health

Hay named chief people officer

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 March 2025 • 1 min read