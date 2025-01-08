Personal finance positivity increases for 2025

The provider's latest Financial Priorities research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, found that while 35% felt negative about their finances in 2025, this has decreased from 38% who felt this way in 2024. Specifically, women (54%) and those aged 50-59 (47%) were less likely to feel positive about their finances, while 65 % of men were positive. Aegon told COVER it repeatedly finds that women feel less confident about and less positive about their finances. While there can be many reasons, one is that women tend to have more than their "fair share" of caring responsibilities and time o...