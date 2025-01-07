Provider predictions for 2025

As 2024 drew to a close, providers pointed to growth in income protection (IP) sales, a renewed healthcare and prevention focus, added-value services and improved underwriting capabilities as their highlights for the year. However, the market was said to be in recovery mode following some tough trading conditions through the pandemic and into the cost-of-living crisis. In 2025, the IP market is an area to keep an eye on, according to Royal London and Scottish Widows. The former expects this market to continue growing, with the most innovation and development to take place in this area. ...