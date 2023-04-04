Royal London buys Aegon UK's individual protection book

The deal will see the life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies for more than 400,000 customers transfer to Royal London.

Royal London group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer said: "We are delighted to be welcoming over 400,000 new protection customers and their advisers. Combined with over 900,000 existing customers who already trust Royal London to protect their families against life shocks, this transaction strengthens our position in the UK protection market.

"Our reputation for outstanding customer service means that customers and advisers will be reassured that they are in safe hands."

He added: "The advised nature of Aegon's individual protection customer base makes it a perfect strategic fit. We are strong champions of the adviser community and of impartial advice, and we look forward to supporting advisers through this transaction, making sure there is no disruption to their businesses or to their clients."

Royal London said customers' policies would transfer to Royal London in 2024, following the completion of a court-approved Part VII transfer. In the interim period, Aegon UK will reinsure the portfolio to Royal London, it added.

The group said there would be no immediate change for customers or their advisers. All servicing and claims will continue to be processed in the usual way.

Aegon UK said it will not accept any new individual protection applications after 4 April 2023, and those already in progress will have 30 days to complete. After this time, any remaining in progress cases will be closed.

It said online applications must be received by close of business on Tuesday 4 April 2023 and paper applications by close of business on Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Aegon UK said the sale supports the group's strategy to focus on its core Retail and Workplace platform activities in the UK.