Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health

“Look for reasons to insure somebody, rather than reasons not to”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

COVER senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah speaks to Alan Knowles, managing director, Cura Financial Services, about securing full-term income protection (IP) for a vulnerable client.

A customer with issues related to mental health and a history of drug and alcohol problems contacted Cura in 2017, looking to secure protection. She had a previous life insurance policy in place, but she needed income protection (IP) as she ran her own company. Due to her history, mainstream IP providers would not cover her at the time, so Knowles secured accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) cover - a short-term policy as it was guaranteed acceptance and secured some form of cover. The ASU policy would cover £2,000 pounds per month, at a premium of £88 per month when it was reviewed...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

More on Adviser / Broking

The case for over-insurance for IHT
Adviser / Broking

The case for over-insurance for IHT

Impact of IHT a certainty

Tony Müdd
clock 11 February 2025 • 4 min read
Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health
Adviser / Broking

Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health

“Look for reasons to insure somebody, rather than reasons not to”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 February 2025 • 7 min read
MAB announces 2025 targets
Adviser / Broking

MAB announces 2025 targets

Aiming to double revenue and market share

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 February 2025 • 1 min read