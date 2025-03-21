Today, 21 March 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) updated its terms of reference for its Pure Protection Market Study. The COVER editorial team spoke to industry stakeholders for their reactions.
The regulator will be focusing on four key product areas: term assurance, critical illness cover, income protection and whole of life insurance. It will also take into account the role of providers, advisers, re-insurers, portals and price comparison tools in its study. Read more about the terms of reference, here. The initial reaction to the terms of reference was of little surprise, the regulator published its proposed terms last year. A focus on vulnerable customers as well as broader understanding of market players has been added to the update, but the scope remains largely the sa...
