IPAW 2025: Diving into business protection

Vicky Churcher, executive director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), said that business protection stands out as a high growth and underrepresented segment as the protection industry continues to evolve. Research from Iress has found that business protection applications in 2024 were up by 147% compared to 2017, outpacing the growth seen in personal income protection (IP). Despite this momentum, Churcher said that business protection still accounts for a "very small fraction" of the total IP sales in the UK. Kicking off the event, a panel discussed the difference in business p...