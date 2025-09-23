IPAW 2025: Diving into business protection

"I don't think there's this huge barrier to entry"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

On day two of the Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) 2025, protection experts discussed business protection, small group schemes and objection handling.

Vicky Churcher, executive director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), said that business protection stands out as a high growth and underrepresented segment as the protection industry continues to evolve. Research from Iress has found that business protection applications in 2024 were up by 147% compared to 2017, outpacing the growth seen in personal income protection (IP). Despite this momentum, Churcher said that business protection still accounts for a "very small fraction" of the total IP sales in the UK. Kicking off the event, a panel discussed the difference in business p...

