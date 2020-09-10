Emma Walker interview: 'We need to have real conversations with people'
'As advisers, it's our job to create rapport'
COVER sits down with LifeSearch chief marketing officer to hear what helped spur her quest to create more meaningful connections with customers
Emma Walker began her career in insurance at MoneySuperMarket, simply because it was close to her home in Wales. Joining at the start of the dot-com boom, Emma was given the task of setting up a team of advisers to handle the sheer volume of customer enquiries for insurance that the website was receiving on a daily basis. Given the choice between setting up a team for personal loans, life insurance or mortgages, choosing protection was a clear choice. A year prior to getting the job, her Mum -...
