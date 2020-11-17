COVER editor Adam Saville to chair protection panel discussion

The Financial Service Forum presents ‘Protection in a Post-Pandemic Era’ featuring an expert panel of speakers

Join COVER editor Adam Saville as he quizzes some of the protection industry's leading thinkers for an hour-long webinar on Thursday 19 November at 9.30am.

Featuring Cabinet Office access champion for the insurance industry Johnny Timpson, the ABI's Joanna Scott, LifeSearch chief marketing officer Emma Walker and protection advice expert Matthew Chapman, the session will explore how the perception of protection has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touching on areas such as consumer trust, government policy and how to get marketing right at a time when public awareness around the need for financial protection is at an all-time high, COVER readers can sign up to the online event hosted by The Financial Services Forum here.