Georgia d'Esterre named head of marketing at the West Brom

Joins from National Friendly

Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at the West Brom
Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at the West Brom

Georgia d’Esterre has joined the West Brom as its head of marketing, overseeing the building society's new marketing team.

d'Esterre has 15 years' experience within the financial services sector delivering marketing, brand and communications strategies.

Most recently, she was head of marketing at National Friendly and has previously held senior leadership roles at Holloway Friendly, AXA Life Invest and Lloyds TSB.

The West Brom offers mortgages, home insurance and savings, and d'Esterre brings experience leading cross-channel campaigns and guiding brand transformation to the position, the mutual detailed.

Alex Windle, the West Brom chief customer officer, commented: "The West Brom has been a highly regarded brand not only with its customers, but also within the wider community, for almost 175 years.

"We're excited to be welcoming Georgia, whose extensive experience and creative vision will support us on the next phase of our journey as we develop and enhance the Society for the future."

d'Esterre said: "It's a particularly exciting time to be joining the West Brom as we look to further develop our brand, showcase what it means for our customers and how it complements the products and services we offer."

