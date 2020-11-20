Financial Services Forum: Protection in a post-pandemic era

All-star panel of experts exploring the impact of Covid-19 on protection marketing

On Thursday (19 November), COVER editor Adam Saville chaired an engaging and insightful panel discussion on behalf of the Financial Services Forum about how the pandemic has changed the perception of protection in the eyes of consumers.

At a time when there is a heightened awareness around the need for protection as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that marketers and advisers, with the help of industry bodies, get messaging right in order to create meaningful connections with an industry that often lacks customer trust.

The jam-packed, hour-long discussion features Joanna Scott, policy adviser for Association of British Insurers (ABI), Cabinet Office access to insurance champion Johnny Timpson, LifeSearch chief marketing officer Emma Walker and Matthew Chapman, director and senior adviser for Plus Protect and MCAB founder. Watch the full webinar below.

