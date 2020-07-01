marketing
Openwork appoints Claire Oldstein as marketing director
She joins adviser network after 10 years at Metlife
'Human' video marketing helps grow Cura business by 16.5%
Kathryn Knowles 'sat on sofa with a cup of tea answering questions' about protection is key to advice firm's marketing strategy
Social media 'more popular than traditional marketing' for advisers
Seven in 10 of 379 advisers surveyed use social media for business purposes
Aegon UK updates online protection application service
Designed to streamline adviser process and speed up underwriting decisions
Paul Yates: Paradigm shift
iPipeline's product strategy director explores the rise of insuretech and the future of protection
Andrew Clark: Building customer trust
Munich Re's alternative solution to speed up the life application process without compromising underwriting credibility
More than half of consumers want healthy behaviour to affect premium
Research from VitalityHealth also reveals that 78% of PMI holders would increase physical activity to reduce policy costs
Cura hosts live broadcast to discuss adviser marketing
Cura Financial Services are going to be hosting a live broadcast discussing how advisers can benefit from quirky marketing.
How to avoid the 'curse of knowledge' in discussing protection insurance
When we work in a specific industry for long enough we learn to speak in a different language. And we often forget the man on the street doesn't understand that language, writes Roger Edwards.
Three simple questions for marketing success
As companies grow, do they intellectualise the marketing process too much? Do they lose touch with what their customers want from their products and services? Roger Edwards puts the case forward for firms to simplify their marketing strategies with three...
LifeQuote introduces intermediary text support
LifeQuote has introduced a text service for intermediary support after trials showed improved responses compared with emails and telephone contact.
Whole of Life: In danger of falling behind the times?
Susan Stevenson says the needs of over-50s life insurance customers are changing - but how will the market respond?
Chase Templeton sponsors Lancashire Cricket
Chase Templeton has announced it is partnering with Lancashire County Cricket Club by agreeing to sponsor its medical team.
Adviser focus: Does your proposition make clients feel special?
In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.
AXA PPP's Vickery elected to Council for Work and Health board
AXA PPP healthcare's head of musculoskeletal services, Jan Vickery, has been elected to the board of directors of the Council for Work & Health.
AIG Life announces new technical manager
AIG Life has announced that Kevin Russ is now the technical manager for AIG Life's marketing team.
Stonebridge sees 10% increase in protection promotions
Stonebridge Group has seen a 10% increase in financial promotions for protection since the launch of its Revolution Touchpoint marketing tool.
AIG Life launches whole of life policy
AIG Life has launched whole of life policy meaning the insurer previously known as Ageas Protect now offers a complete range of protection policies.
Cirencester Friendly's John Bridge retires
John Bridge has made the decision to retire from his role as director of sales and marketing at Cirencester Friendly Society from 31st March, following a short period of illness.
Madonna falls and life insurance sells - Beagle Street
Beagle Street saw its highest sales of life insurance over the last two years during the night Madonna fell from the stage at the BRIT Awards 2015.
Portus launches graduate training academy
Portus Consulting has announced its Graduate Trainee Academy will receive its first graduates this month.
Phil Jeynes joins UnderwriteMe
UnderwriteMe has announced that Phil Jeynes has joined them as their head of sales and marketing after leaving VitalityLife.
Outside the Box: Protection's Dyson moment?
Roger Edwards wonders when the protection industry will have its 'Dyson' moment.
Disease of the Month: Common medical conditions affecting the elderly
There are many ailments that afflict the elderly. Fergus Bescoby investigates the main offenders.