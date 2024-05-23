One third of adults have a protection shortfall: Pacific Life Re

As part of the 2024 edition of the research, Serving the Underserved, the reinsurer surveyed 2,000 adults the UK and Ireland, finding that one third (37%) had a ‘protection shortfall' amounting to around £/€60k on average. Pacific Life said it defines a protection shortfall as total debt less any individual term assurance cover and any savings. More than one in five existing protection customers had a shortfall. Since most of these customers purchased through advised channels, the reinsurer said this shortfall points to changing customer needs over time, highlighting the need for insu...