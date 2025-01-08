Setul Mehta, founder of SM Advice, ILAG director, Women in Protection ambassador, discusses how investment in social media can provide long-term benefits for advisers.
In today's increasingly digital landscape, social media has evolved from a platform for holiday pictures into a powerful tool for businesses across industries. For protection and health advisers, the strategic use of social media is no longer optional but very much a business hygiene to remove barriers, remain front of mind and foster growth and trust. The question at this end of this article shouldn't be whether or when to start, it should be whether you do this in-house or outsource. Let's delve into some of the drivers. Removing barriers to engagement For many clients, not bei...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.