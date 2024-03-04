Appointments for SunLife and Unum

New CMO and Digital Officer

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

SunLife adds Victoria Heath as chief marketing officer and Unum welcomes Lio Lopez-Welsch as chief information and digital officer.

SunLife CMO Victoria Heath has joined SunLife from Vanquis Bank, with the SunLife CEO Mark Screenton highlighting her "vast experience in the financial services industry and customer-focused attitude." Heath has previously worked with Esure, Virgin Money, RBS and Tesco Bank. Heath said: "I'm thrilled to be joining SunLife, a brand I've long admired for their brand heritage and deep understanding of the over 50s market. "SunLife's expertise and focus on serving customer needs reflects the very best aspects of the financial services industry and the positive impact it can make on p...

