Appointments for SunLife and Unum

SunLife adds Victoria Heath as chief marketing officer and Unum welcomes Lio Lopez-Welsch as chief information and digital officer.
SunLife CMO Victoria Heath has joined SunLife from Vanquis Bank, with the SunLife CEO Mark Screenton highlighting her "vast experience in the financial services industry and customer-focused attitude." Heath has previously worked with Esure, Virgin Money, RBS and Tesco Bank. Heath said: "I'm thrilled to be joining SunLife, a brand I've long admired for their brand heritage and deep understanding of the over 50s market. "SunLife's expertise and focus on serving customer needs reflects the very best aspects of the financial services industry and the positive impact it can make on p...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.