Ash Borland, mortgage business coach, discusses techniques to engage young clients in protection and health.
Gen Z is fast becoming a vital market for insurers and advisers alike, with the age group requiring a vastly different strategy for engagement that what the market is accustomed to. This lack of consumer understanding, combined with macroeconomic factor including the cost-of-living crisis, means that Gen Z is the most uninsured generation. Just 24% of Gen Z have life insurance, lagging behind health insurance which sat at 30%. But it's not just the cost of products or their design that impact the underrepresentation in this sector of the market, it's also how advisers communicate and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.