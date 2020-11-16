Royal London and Rankin tackle taboo surrounding death

Mutual insurer Royal London joins forces with British photographer Rankin to tackle the taboos around death with a new digital exhibition Lost for Words, available to view from today - 16th November at https://lostforwords.royallondon.com/

Mutual insurer joins forces with British photographer Rankin for new digital exhibition Lost for Words

Royal London has partnered with British portrait and fashion photographer, Rankin, to encourage more open conversations around death with a free digital exhibition, which has launched today.

Inspired by the issue of mortality in light of the global pandemic, Lost For Words, shot by Rankin, is made up of a series of photographs of people superimposed next to images of loved ones they have lost. It also includes an interview series and short film discussing the importance of talking about death and planning for the inevitable.

The exhibition features the likes of Gloria Hunniford [pictured], Ashley Walters, Konnie Huq, Malin Andersson and Divina De Campo. Rankin will also be in conversation with people who are willing to discuss their experiences of grief and bereavement, having recently himself faced loss during the pandemic.

'It's time to change the narrative'

Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive officer of Royal London, said: "Thinking about death triggers an insight into grief for many people, and it's understandable why many of us are reluctant to go there. But at Royal London, we see the massively helpful impact making financial plans can have on those who are left behind. Advisers also have a vital part to play in encouraging their clients to put plans in place which can be the difference between a whole family coping financially or struggling for years."

"This exhibition with Rankin aims to encourage people to have a conversation around death and dying. Lost for Words is a fusion of intimate storytelling, beautiful imagery and vital information to lift the taboo and help people to be better prepared."

Rankin commented: "What if ‘the conversation' wasn't so difficult? What if it was easier, reassuring, funny, joyful? What if it conjured memories of a full and happy life, rather than existential panic? It's time to change the narrative."