Our top 25 news stories of 2019

The most-read news articles on COVER from over the past 12 months

1.Travel insurer ‘failed to fulfil obligations' to man who suffered heart attack - FOS

COVER exclusively leaked the findings of an interim Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) case report regarding travel insurer tifgroup following the death of a holidaymaker who had a heart attack while abroad. With the case is still ongoing, in December we reported that Fairer Finance has removed tigroup product ratings from its site.

2. Mental Health: Industry wants more flexibility around underwriting

The Protection Review Mental Health Study found that almost half of consumers would rather answer questions about mental health online, while more than two-thirds in the life and protection sector think our industry is better at underwriting physical health than mental health.

3. AXA PPP to rebrand health business

In October, the health insurer announced that Health on-Line, Health Services/ICAS US and AXA PPP healthcare brands will unify under a single name.

4. Beagle Street launches cockney and his dog TV

Our readers went nuts about the news of Lenny Street, his little dog Beagle and their attempt to encourage a family at the seaside to take out life insurance.

Kenny Street and his little dog Beagle

5. ABI plots mental health standards for insurers

Since the COVER Mental Health Forum in March 2019, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has been working on a framework of core standards based on five key areas, still under development.

6. COVER Excellence Awards: All winners revealed!

Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft won a special award for Lifetime Achievement for more than 50 years of service alongside an array of providers and intermediaries in October.

7. Sixth person dies from ‘mystery illness linked to vaping

A US epidemic related to toxic e-cigarettes stole headlines during 2019. The death has reportedly reached 47 resulting in global reinsurers urging caution around the potential risks of unregulated vaping. The reports led the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) to confirm that banned vaping products will not impact UK pricing.

8. Bupa to provide free EAP to 'struggling' Thomas Cook employees

The healthcare provider announced it was offering 9,000 Thomas Cook free employee assistance support following the companies collapse last October.

9. Vitality adds rewards including American Express

As part of its Vitality Pink launch, the health and life insurer announced brand partners such as Waitrose, Virgin Atlantic, Expedia and Caffe Nero alongside a new credit card which incentivises healthy behaviour.

10. Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!

We celebrated the leading ladies of the protection and health insurance industry for the first time in November 2019.

Women In Protection Network founder Emma Thomson with her Inspirational Leader Award alongside COVER editor Adam Saville and Rose St Louis

11. L&C suspends recommending Zurich due to delays

At the end of January, we reported that advisers were avoiding the Zurich platform due to long waits offline following an upsurge in sales of its newly upgraded critical illness cover product. In April, London & Country Mortgages confirmed that it had decided to suspend recommending Zurich protection products to customers. Zurich said at the time it had recruited 14 new people into its service team and four underwriters to deal with the problem.

12. Bupa makes genetics testing kit available to businesses

Bupa SmartDNA, launched February, shows how employees' bodies might react to food groups and physical activity, allowing them to tailor their approach to a healthy lifestyle. Welcome to the future?

13. New job or pay-rise can ‘trigger' protection conversations

With triggers for protection conversations happening later in life, Royal London's State of the Protection Nation report suggested that advisers should reconsider the needs of clients.

14. HSBC Life launches critical illness plans - CIExpert anaylsis

After entering the advised space with a life assurance proposition in 2018, HSBC Life followed it with the launch of two critical illness products - critical illness and critical illness plus - both only accessible to advisers via UnderwriteMe.

15. COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!

In May, we celebrated the best examples of excellent customer service delivered by life, protection and private medical insurance (PMI) providers and third party services.

16. The Sun: Dad-of-four denied life cover due to depression

The tabloid revealed that LV= had rejected an individual's life insurance application due to ‘recurrent episodes' of depression, however the 40-year-old male applicant argued he had recovered years before applying for cover. We explored this further.

17. Women are more stressed than men

Cigna Wellbeing 360 Survey showed that heavy workloads, personal health and financial concerns are top sources of stress for females at work.

18. Guardian FS withdraws ‘unsustainable' fracture cover

The new entrant conceded that it was unable to continue to offer optional fracture cover as an add-on without exclusions so decided to remove it completely from its life and critical illness policies last May to ‘focus on core business'.

19. Rental protection puts L&G in ‘pole position'

This UnderCOVER product review outlined the details of Legal & General's newly launched rental protection plan (RRP) favourably.

20. Aviva reshape will involved 1,800 job losses

Separation of life and general insurance business in UK and company restructure was announced by the insurer's new CEO Maurice Tulloch last June, in a bid to reduce expenses by £300 per annum.

21. VitalityHealth launches ‘comprehensive' mental health package

The health insurer's Mental Health Cover option added alongside Vitality Health Mind on Core Cover in January offers unlimited cognitive behavioural therapy and counselling.

22. Gryphon co-founder launches D2C life provider owned by tobacco giant

In April, former Zurich board member Dan Pender launched online life cover brand reviti, owned by Philip Morris International, which incentivises policyholders to stop smoking with cheaper premiums.

23. Man gets life cover despite being declined twice

Adviser firm shared details of its first accepted application as part of Royal London's mental health pilot.

24. Guardian announces combined cover and CI upgrades

Newly appointed interim CEO Katya Maclean announced at the COVER Protection & Health Summit that it was launching a more competitively priced option which combined life and critical illness into a single product.

25. Scottish Widows unveils ‘Plan & Protect' range

Scottish Widows kicked off 2019 by making a simplified ‘life' and ‘body' cover range available to mortgage customers through bank branches.