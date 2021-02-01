Protection: A review of 2020

Defaqto’s Ben Heffer casts his eyes over the main product developments, regulatory changes and mergers & acquisitions from the year that wasn’t

The year 2020 was an extraordinary one, not least for the protection industry. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, providers and advisers continued to service the needs of customers - working remotely and adapting products and practices accordingly. In this article, I have rounded up the main product developments, regulatory changes and mergers & acquisitions from a year which, while mostly spent at home, did see an enormous amount of change for the market. Developments ...