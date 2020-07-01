CPD
Holloway Friendly launches CPD website for advisers
Kaleidoscope is ‘first of its kind’
Date/venue change for COVER Mental Health Forum
The Tower Hotel, London, Thursday 14 March
L&G and Akademia TV launch adviser education videos
Series of three CPD-approved videos about group protection aimed at IFAs
IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
FCA: Advisers must complete 15 hours protection CPD each year
To meet Insurance Distribution Directive rules
LV= to hold more income protection seminars
LV= is to hold seven seminars for advisers looking to boost their income protection (IP) sales.
LV announces income protection seminars
LV= has announced it will host nine seminars for advisers on how to boost income protection sales, around the UK.
CII: Advisers good at doing CPD but struggle to record it
Advisers are typically very good at doing their 35 hours of continuing professional development (CPD) or more but they are struggling to stay on top of recording it, according to the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).
Exeter FF launches IP seminars
Exeter Family Friendly has launched an income protection seminar to help advisers bring it into their portfolio.
CII accredits Tenet adviser training
Tenet has achieved formal Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) accreditation of its adviser development programme for continuing professional development (CPD).
Sesame rolls out online adviser training system
Sesame Bankhall Group has launched an online learning management system to enhance its training and development support for network members.
Interview - Steve White
Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels
Protection Review shedules independent training
The Protection Review and the Personal Finance Society (PFS) will soon be announcing the first dates for independent protection training for advisers.
AMII moots advanced PMI exam
As the first broker has sat, and passed, the new Association of Medical Insurance (AMII)/Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) IF7 examination, AMII has announced plans for an advanced version.
RDR: IFAs face stricter CPD requirements
Advisers will need to complete a minimum of 35 hours of relevant CPD each year, according to the FSA's latest Retail Distribution Review paper.